No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither of them were won.

The jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 29 will grow to approximately $55 million and four Maxmillion prizes will be offered.

 

The Canadian Press

