Lebanese prime minister-designate resigns amid impasse

Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s prime minister-designate has resigned amid a political impasse over government formation, nearly a month after he was appointed to the job.

The announced by Moustapha Adib Saturday deals a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country.

The French leader has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of independent specialists that can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis worsened by the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port.

The Associated Press

