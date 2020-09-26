Loading articles...

3 people shot near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West, police say

Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Three people were shot in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area Saturday evening, police said.

Police said they were called at around 6:24 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found three shooting victims when they arrived at the scene, police said.

One man has been transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Another person made their own way to the hospital and there’s no information on the third shooting victim’s injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

A person is under arrest in connection to the incident, investigators said.

Three firearms have also been found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

||
