Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
3 people shot near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West, police say
by News Staff
Posted Sep 26, 2020 7:18 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Three people were shot in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area Saturday evening, police said.
Police said they were called at around 6:24 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Officers found three shooting victims when they arrived at the scene, police said.
One man has been transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Another person made their own way to the hospital and there’s no information on the third shooting victim’s injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
A person is under arrest in connection to the incident, investigators said.
Three firearms have also been found at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.