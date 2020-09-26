Loading articles...

International group seeking info on Lake Champlain flooding

Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

MONTPELIER, Vt. — An international organization that is studying flooding in Lake Champlain in Vermont and upstate New York and along the Richelieu River that drains the lake into Quebec will be holding public hearings on their work.

The International Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Study Board will hold four virtual public meetings in the last week of September. The meetings will be held in both English and French.

The study board was appointed in 2017 by the U.S. and Canadian governments to more fully explore the causes, impacts, risks and solutions to mitigate flooding in the Lake Champlain-Richelieu River basin. A final report is expected in 2022.

The meetings will be held Sept. 29 and 30. People who would like to participate in the virtual meetings must register in advance.

The Associated Press

