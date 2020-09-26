Loading articles...

India to spend $15 million to boost Buddhist ties in region

Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

NEW DELHI — India on Saturday announced a $15 million grant for the promotion of Buddhist ties with its neighbour Sri Lanka.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the offer during a virtual summit with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Buddhism is practiced by more than 70% of Sri Lanka’s population, while most of India’s people are Hindu.

India’s External affairs Ministry said the promotion will be through construction and renovation of Buddhist monasteries, capacity development, cultural exchanges, archaeological co-operation and reciprocal exposition of Gautam Buddha’s relics.

India recently upgraded its airport in Kushinagar, an important Buddhist pilgrimage site in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, to receive international flights. India plans to fly a Buddhist delegation from Sri Lanka on the inaugural flight soon.

His followers believe that Buddha attained a transcendent state after his death in Kushinagar.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:25 AM
#EB401 Express lanes remain closed between E of Kipling to E of HWY 400 for construction. Also, between approaching…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 33 minutes ago
Fog advisories across the GTA this morning. Overall an amazing weekend to be outdoors and take advantage of…
Latest Weather
Read more