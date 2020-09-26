Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hundreds of anti-coal protesters break into German mine
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2020 5:06 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT
Hundreds of anti-coal protesters entered a mine in western Germany on Saturday to protest the continued extraction and use of fossil fuels.
Environmentalists object to the German government’s decision to allow the mining and burning of coal in the country until 2038, a deadline the activists say is too late to effectively tackle climate change.
Activists are also protesting the planned destruction of several villages to make way for the expansion of the Garzweiler strip mine, west of Cologne.
Police and utility company RWE said some protesters broke into the mine and coal storage facilities early Saturday.
The Garzweiler mine and nearby power plants have been a focus of protests for several years. Environmentalists say they are among the biggest sources of harmful pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in Europe.