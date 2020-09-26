Loading articles...

Gas prices drop more in NJ, tick up across nation overall

Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dropped further in New Jersey but ticked up across the nation on average, analysts say.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.17, down two cents from last week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.19, up a penny from the previous week, amid a slight increase in demand and a decrease in gasoline stocks.

Analysts say prices could climb if demand continues to grow, but that will depend on whether road travel and road trips pick up as the fall progresses.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Please travel carefully through this area:
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 49 minutes ago
Whatever you do, don't tell Mother Nature it is Fall. Is anyone else enjoying today? Mostly Sunny this afternoon. G…
Latest Weather
Read more