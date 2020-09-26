Dartmouth-Hitchcock opens donor milk depot, dispensary

LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock has opened a donor milk depot and dispensary at its Women’s Health Resource Center in Lebanon.

The health system has partnered with Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast to offer a location where women with excess milk can donate it to babies in need after registering and being screened. Families of infants with prescriptions for pasteurized human donor milk can pick up the milk to take home.

Babies can get donor milk at 11 New Hampshire hospitals, but once they leave the hospital, families must travel to a dispensary or arrange for shipping from a milk bank.

Milk Bank Northeast has five dispensaries in four states, including two in New Hampshire, and 30 depots in 10 states, including five in New Hampshire.

“A donor milk dispensary is a forward-thinking and innovative way to foster health and ensure that as many babies as possible have access to human milk,” said Ann Marie Lindquist, director of community relations for Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast. “It is especially meaningful for the community to have a location where families can both donate and receive milk.”

The Associated Press