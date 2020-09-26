Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Church Street bar says customer, performer have tested positive for COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Sep 26, 2020 12:12 am EDT
A popular Church Street bar says a customer and a performer have tested positive for COVID-19.
Crews and Tangos, located at 508 Church Street, said in a statement on their Instagram account they were notified about the situation on Wednesday.
“The customer attended the bar the night of Friday, Sept. 18th between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.,” the statement said.
Additionally, a performer, who was last at the club on Sept. 18th, says she has also tested positive for the coronavirus, the bar’s management said.
“We urge all customers of Crews between Sept. 18th and Sept. 20th to go get tested to prevent any further spreading of the virus,” the statement said.
The bar will be closed for four-to-five days “to do the necessary things to ensure the safety of our staff, patrons and anyone that walks through our doors,” they said.
The statement said all staff will be tested before returning to work and the bar will be cleaned and sanitized.
