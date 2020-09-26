Loading articles...

Alps surprised by early snowfall, Swiss town sees new record

Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

A car makes his way through heavy snow fall on motorway A 13 in Noesslach near Innsbruck, Austria, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

BERLIN — Parts of Austria and Switzerland were surprised by unseasonably early snowfall overnight, after a sharp drop in temperatures and heavy precipitation.

The Swiss meteorological agency said Saturday that the town of Montana, in the southern canton (state) of Valais, experienced 25 centimetres (almost 10 inches) of snowfall — a new record for this time of year.

Authorities were out in force across mountainous regions in the two Alpine nations to clear roads blocked by snow and ice.

In parts of Austria, snowfall was recorded as low as 550 metres (1,805 feet) above sea level.

The Associated Press

