3 King Street bars and restaurants ordered closed by Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health has identified MARBL, King Taps, and Casa Mezcal, all along King Street West, as three of the restaurants and bars ordered closed for violating terms under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

A fourth establishment is still in the process of being served.

The orders were issued after TPH said each establishment did not take the necessary steps to protect the public and their employees from the spread of COVID-19.

MARBL is located at 455 King St. W., King Taps is at 100 King St. W. inside First Canadian Place and Casa Mezcal is located at 291 King St. W.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen De Villa said their investigation found a number of people are connected to more than one of the four businesses and that people who were infected with COVID-19 were employed by more than one of the four locations.

She added that at least one of the four business served food buffet-style, which is prohibited under existing provincial regulations.

De Villa says investigators identified situations where staff were working while ill and they also became aware of concerns that staff were being pressured work while sick.

De Villa says the businesses, who have been uncooperative with public health investigators, would not be allowed to reopen until they comply with the orders issued to them.

“These are not actions I take lightly,” said Dr. de Villa. “But I act first in the interest of public health based on the data and the facts of the matter.”

MARBL had previously been under investigation by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission after a video surfaced on social media showing dozens of patrons crammed into a partially outdoor seating section while surrounded by unmasked employees carrying drinks.

MARBL confirmed that the video was authentic, but insisted it did not show the restaurant was breaking public health rules, citing thunderstorms on that particular night forcing individuals under the covered portion of the patio.

“The two minutes of footage that has been shared is an anomaly and not reflective of the rest of the evening, which was all socially distanced,” the club said in a statement at the time.