Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Sep. 21-Sep. 25.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

General Mills .51 from .49

Guaranty Bancshares .20 from .19

Hunt Cos Finance Tr .085 from .075

Ingredion .64 from .63

Reduced Dividends

Herman Miller .1875 from .21

Western Asset Morgage .05 from .31

Initial Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease .135

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Eagle Bulk Shipping 1 for 7 reverse split

Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1 for 4 reverse split

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Rocket Cos Inc

VIA Optronics AG ADR

XPeng Inc

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

AstraZeneca PLC ADS (from NYSE)

Graybug Vision Inc

PMV Pharmaceutical Inc

Prelude Therapeutics Inc

The Associated Press

