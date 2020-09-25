Victim identified in fatal shooting near Jane and Finch

The victim of a fatal shooting at a townhouse complex near Jane and Finch Thursday night has been identified.

Police were called to Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive around 8:30 p.m. to reports of multiple shots.

Investigators allege four people entered the northwest entrance of 89 Gosford Boulevard and three of them discharged firearms in the direction of six men who were in a common area playing dominos.

Two victims were located with gunshot wounds, one suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. He has been identified as Anthony Martin, 57, of Maple.

The second victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

A silver car was seen fleeing the area.

Police say the same four suspects are believed to responsible for a previous incident that happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday night in which several shots were fired near a plaza on Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street.

Two of the suspects appear to be tall and thin while a third is significantly larger in build than the first two, according to police.

An abandoned 2020 Toyota Corolla was found on Friday in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue area and investigators believe this vehicle is associated with the two incidents.