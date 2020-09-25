Tougher COVID-19 measures has Ontario bars, restaurants close by midnight each day

The Ford government in implementing tougher measures for bars and restaurants to try and stem the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the province.

As of midnight Saturday, all restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments – including nightclubs – must stop selling alcohol by 11 p.m. each night and must be closed by midnight and remain closed until 5:00 a.m. except for takeout or delivery.

The government has also ordered all strip clubs to close.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the tighter regulations will help limit the potential for exposure in places where the risk of transmission is higher.

“Over the past five weeks, Ontario has experienced an increase in the rate of new COVID-19 cases,” provincial health officials said in a statement.

“Private social gatherings continue to be a significant source of transmission in many local communities, along with outbreak clusters in restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments, including strip clubs, with most cases in the 20-39 age group.”

The government is also requiring all businesses and organizations to comply with the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, including screening people who wish to enter their premises for COVID-19 symptoms.

The move comes after the province changed the rules surrounding social gatherings last week, lowering the number of people permitted at outdoor events to 25 and indoor events to 10.

Ontario reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and one new death related to the virus.