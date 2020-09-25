Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto's latest homicide victim was gunned down while playing dominoes
by Alex Bloomfield
Posted Sep 25, 2020 6:49 pm EDT
Crime scene of shooting on Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive in Toronto. September 25, 2020. City News
A man in his 50s was shot dead while playing dominoes Thursday evening in North York.
Toronto police updated their investigation into the city’s 54th homicide of 2020 late Friday.
Investigators say four men entered the common area of the townhouse at 89 Gosford Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Three of them opened fire on six men who were seated at a table playing dominoes.
Two of the men were shot.
57-year-old Anthony Martin of Maple was killed.
Police say the four suspects then fled the scene in a silver sedan.
Today, officers found an abandoned 2020 Toyota Corolla in the Jane and Sheppard area. Investigators strongly believe this vehicle is associated with these events.
Detectives also believe the same group of suspects was responsible for a shooting two hours earlier near Driftwood and Jane St. No one was shot in that instance.
Police believe two of the individuals have tall, thin builds while a third is significantly larger than the first two.
