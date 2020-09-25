Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto police seeking the owner of six war medals
by Alex Bloomfield
Posted Sep 25, 2020 8:58 pm EDT
Six war medals found by Toronto Police during a drug investigation in downtown Toronto on September 11, 2020. Handout/Toronto Police
Toronto police are asking for help finding the owner of six medals honouring British and Commonweath forces service in the Second World War.
The medals were uncovered during a drug investigation in 51 division earlier this month.
51 division covers the east side of the downtown.
The medals (pictured above) are described as follows:
1939-1945 Star
Burma Campaign Star
France and Germany Campaign Star
Italy Campaign Star
1939-1945 Voluntary Service Medal
1939-1945 War Medal (Merchant Marines)
Anyone who knows the medals’ owner, or more likely the person’s next of kin, should email Detective Constable Paul Walker at
10593@tps.ca.
