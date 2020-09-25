Toronto police seeking the owner of six war medals

Toronto police are asking for help finding the owner of six medals honouring British and Commonweath forces service in the Second World War.

The medals were uncovered during a drug investigation in 51 division earlier this month.

51 division covers the east side of the downtown.

The medals (pictured above) are described as follows:

1939-1945 Star

Burma Campaign Star

France and Germany Campaign Star

Italy Campaign Star

1939-1945 Voluntary Service Medal

1939-1945 War Medal (Merchant Marines)

Anyone who knows the medals’ owner, or more likely the person’s next of kin, should email Detective Constable Paul Walker at 10593@tps.ca.