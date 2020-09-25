Loading articles...

Toronto police seeking the owner of six war medals

Six war medals found by Toronto Police during a drug investigation in downtown Toronto on September 11, 2020. Handout/Toronto Police

Toronto police are asking for help finding the owner of six medals honouring British and Commonweath forces service in the Second World War.

The medals were uncovered during a drug investigation in 51 division earlier this month.

51 division covers the east side of the downtown.

The medals (pictured above) are described as follows:

  • 1939-1945 Star
  • Burma Campaign Star
  • France and Germany Campaign Star
  • Italy Campaign Star
  • 1939-1945 Voluntary Service Medal
  • 1939-1945 War Medal (Merchant Marines)

 

Anyone who knows the medals’ owner, or more likely the person’s next of kin, should email Detective Constable Paul Walker at 10593@tps.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
UPDATE: Now 2 left lanes blocked #NBDVP approaching Don Mills - right lane is getting through.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 PM
Nothing like a warm and sunny September day!
Latest Weather
Read more