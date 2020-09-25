1st COVID-19 outbreak is confirmed at TDSB city school, 4 businesses ordered closed

Doctor Eileen de Villa started off her daily briefing with a tally, and the number is a stark one compared to months past, coming in at 236 new cases.

De Villa continued with news of the first COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto’s Glen Park Public School – the first one out of the Toronto District School Board to declare an outbreak.

“Two students have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19,” de Villa said on Friday.

“The two students infected have been isolated to recover from their illness. One teacher, and two class cohorts, one of 17 students, and another of 18 students, have been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Toronto Public Health also releasing details with regards to a significant development, as four businesses are being ordered to close due to circumstances surrounding the virus.

The businesses, currently unnamed, are linked to the hospitality industry.

“Our investigation also found evidence that in some instances, people infected with COVID-19 were employed at more than 1 of the 4 locations,” she said.

“In another, one of the businesses served food buffet style, which is clearly prohibited under existing provincial regulations to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Among reasons for the closures, the businesses had staff working allegedly while they were sick.

The names will be announced once notices have been issued.

This all comes on the heals of the Ford government ordering all bars, clubs and restaurants to stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m. each night, and closing shop at midnight.

Toronto reported 236 new cases of coronavirus, a number de Villa called “a warning to the entire city.”