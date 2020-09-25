Loading articles...

Seoul: North Korea's Kim apologizes over shooting death

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 1:44 am EDT

South Korea's government ships are seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. South Korea said Thursday North Korean troops shot a South Korean government official who may have attempted to defect and set his body on fire, after they found him on a floating object in waters near the rivals' disputed sea boundary. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologized over the killing of a South Korea official.

South Korea’s presidential office said Friday that Kim conveyed an apology in a message to South Korea. It cited Kim as calling the incident “unexpected” and “unfortunate.”

It’s extremely unusual for a North Korean leader to apologize to rival South Korea on any issue.

On Thursday, South Korea accused North Korea of fatally shooting one of its public servants who was likely trying to defect and burning his body after finding him on a floating object in North Korean waters earlier this week.

South Korean officials condemned North Korea for what they called an “atrocious act” and pressed it punish those responsible.

The Associated Press

