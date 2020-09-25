Rexdale mosque opens its doors for first time since tragic murder

It has been two weeks since 58-year-old Mohamed-Aslim Zafis was unexplainably murdered as he sat outside the IMO mosque in Rexdale.

Today, the mosque will re-open its doors just in time for Friday prayers; considered the most important day of reflection in the Muslim faith.

“The hate that visited our doors two weeks ago will never be forgotten. Our hearts are broken by the violence that killed our brother Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, but we know that he would want us to remember that our love for our faith is greater than any man’s hate,” Omar Farouk, President of the IMO, said.

“Anyone who met Brother Mohamed knew that he loved this place with all his heart, and it is in that spirit that we are reopening our beloved mosque,” he added.

Zafis was killed by 34-year-old Guilherme “William” Von Neutegem while he sat outside the mosque as he controlled entry to the building in order to comply with public health protocols.

Von Neutegem follows a neo-Nazi group on social media and a Nazi symbol was posted to an Instagram account that belongs to him.

The IMO mosque re-opened its doors at noon on Friday, and opening remarks, as well as Jummah service, will begin at around 1:15 p.m.