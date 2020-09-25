'We're not the problem', Restaurants Canada says to new safety restrictions

The Vice-President of Restaurants Canada is speaking out after the Ford government announced sweeping changes to its safety protocols that include limiting alcohol sales and closing shop at midnight.

James Rilett says that while he understands the government’s decision, he wants to be clear: restaurants are not the problem.

“Our only issue is we’re afraid people will think we’re being scapegoated as the government is closing these down, then we must be the problem. We’re not the problem,” Rilett said.

“Customers feel safe in restaurants. Most of the spread is in the community. We’ll accept these and move forward but we’re just hopeful people realize we’re not where most of the spread is happening.”

#BREAKING – Restaurants Canada tells me "We haven't been the problem, customers feel save in restaurants, most of the spread is in the community" The organization says it understands and accepts the restrictions but adds that it may be the final straw for some bars & restaurants — Richard Southern (@richard680news) September 25, 2020

Rilett says that he also oversees strip clubs and while he’s unfamiliar with them compared to restaurants, he acknowledges the government did what they felt needed to be done.

“Like I said, we’ll accept it and move forward but hopefully we will get out of these restrictions as soon as possible.”

He adds that restaurants are in a ‘dire situation’ when it comes to business and revenue, especially if they’re forced to close.

Doug Ford stands behind decision

Premier Doug Ford is defending his government’s move to close strip clubs and stop alcohol sales at bars and restaurants as of 11 p.m. every night, moving forward.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable that the Chief Medical Officer has requested, especially the night clubs that we have seen outbreaks (at), I don’t think it’s the end of the world that people stop drinking at 11 and close it down at 12 o’clock,” Ford said today.

“It won’t be forever.”

Ford says many provincial mayors and local medical officers of health – including those in the GTA – asked for more restrictions.

As of 12:01 on Saturday morning, strip clubs have to close, last call shifts to 11 p.m. and all bars and restaurants have to close by midnight and remain closed until 5 a.m. the next morning, except for takeout and delivery.