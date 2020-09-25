Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Public Health declares first school COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto
by News staff
Posted Sep 25, 2020 4:47 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 5:11 pm EDT
A Toronto Public Health sign is seen at Dundas and Victoria streets on Aug. 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Toronto Public Health has declared the first COVID-19 outbreak at a Toronto public school.
Two students have tested positive for the coronavirus at Glen Park Public School. Both are currently in isolation.
One teacher and two class cohorts, one with 17 students and another with 18 students, have been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.
Parents in the school community have been notified by letter.
The established protocols to limit transmission and manage risk are being followed and at the school, prevention and control measures
“One of the realities of living in a world with COVID-19 is that there will be cases in schools,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen De Villa.
“Today’s news is expected. I expect there will be similar announcements in the future.”
An outbreak is defined at least two confirmed cases within 14 days and a link to a school setting more cases and the guideline are set by the province.
Toronto reported 236 new COVID-19 cases in the city Friday.