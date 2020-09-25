Public Health declares first school COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto

Toronto Public Health has declared the first COVID-19 outbreak at a Toronto public school.

Two students have tested positive for the coronavirus at Glen Park Public School. Both are currently in isolation.

One teacher and two class cohorts, one with 17 students and another with 18 students, have been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.

Parents in the school community have been notified by letter.

The established protocols to limit transmission and manage risk are being followed and at the school, prevention and control measures

“One of the realities of living in a world with COVID-19 is that there will be cases in schools,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen De Villa.

“Today’s news is expected. I expect there will be similar announcements in the future.”

An outbreak is defined at least two confirmed cases within 14 days and a link to a school setting more cases and the guideline are set by the province.

Toronto reported 236 new COVID-19 cases in the city Friday.