Pickering shooting sends one man to hospital

A daylight shooting in Pickering has sent one man to hospital.

Durham Regional Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday at a townhouse complex near Sheppard Ave. and Whites Rd.

A man in his 30’s was shot multiple times on the doorstep of one of the homes.

He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries where his condition was stabilized.

Police say they are looking for one suspect described as a man wearing shorts, a black hoodie, and a surgical mask.

He was last seen driving away from the scene in a silver Dodge Caliber.

Investigators are urging any witnesses to contact them.

Police say this shooting is especially concerning given that it happened over the lunch hour near both a daycare centre and a high school.