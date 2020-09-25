Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Pickering shooting sends one man to hospital
by Alex Bloomfield
Posted Sep 25, 2020 6:08 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 6:23 pm EDT
Officers stand outside a home near Sheppard Avenue in Pickering after a daylight shooting on September 25, 2020. City News
A daylight shooting in Pickering has sent one man to hospital.
Durham Regional Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday at a townhouse complex near Sheppard Ave. and Whites Rd.
A man in his 30’s was shot multiple times on the doorstep of one of the homes.
He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries where his condition was stabilized.
Police say they are looking for one suspect described as a man wearing shorts, a black hoodie, and a surgical mask.
He was last seen driving away from the scene in a silver Dodge Caliber.
Investigators are urging any witnesses to contact them.
Police say this shooting is especially concerning given that it happened over the lunch hour near both a daycare centre and a high school.
{* loginWidget *}