Peel police searching for suspect after robbery in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating a robbery in Mississauga on Friday night.

It happened at a pharmacy around 9:30 p.m. near Hurontario St. and The Queensway.

ROBBERY:

– C/R 9:31 p.m.

– Hurontario St/Queensway W #Mississauga

– Pharmacy robbed

– No physical injuries reported

– Suspect believed to have fled on foot

– No descriptors at this time

– K9 and officers in the area

– 20-0311908 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 26, 2020

An unknown quantity of cash and medication was stolen.

Officers are looking for one suspect who fled on foot.

He’s described as a man in his 20’s, around 6 feet tall, with a muscular build.

The K-9 unit is assisting with the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.