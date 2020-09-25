Loading articles...

Peel police searching for suspect after robbery in Mississauga

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 11:02 pm EDT

Peel police are investigating a robbery in Mississauga on Friday night.

It happened at a pharmacy around 9:30 p.m. near Hurontario St. and The Queensway.

An unknown quantity of cash and medication was stolen.

Officers are looking for one suspect who fled on foot.

He’s described as a man in his 20’s, around 6 feet tall, with a muscular build.

The K-9 unit is assisting with the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

