Ottawa pitches in $320M to help Newfoundland and Labrador offshore oil sector
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 25, 2020 4:39 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT
The Hebron Platform, anchored in Trinity Bay, N.L., is shown on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The Canadian government is giving Newfoundland and Labrador $320 million to help its struggling oil and gas industry. Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan made the funding announcement today at a press conference in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Canadian government is giving $320 million to Newfoundland and Labrador’s struggling offshore oil and gas industry.
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan made the funding announcement Friday at a news conference in St. John’s.
Premier Andrew Furey told reporters the province is creating an oil and gas sector recovery task force.
Furey said the task force will focus on supporting the industry and on figuring out how to best spend the $320 million from Ottawa.
Husky Energy said Friday in a news release the money is “a first step,” but that it won’t keep its $2.2 billion West White Rose project moving.
Husky is looking for government investment in the project and announced earlier this month it was reviewing its operations in the province.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020.