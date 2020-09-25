Ontario announces closure of strip clubs, new bar and restaurant regulations

In an attempt to further limit the spread of COVID-19 across the province, the Ford government has announced some new regulations to various establishments including bars, restaurants and strip clubs.

In a statement, officials say the new measures were agreed upon following consultation with the Chief Medial Officer of Health and other experts.

“Over the past five weeks, Ontario has experienced an increase in the rate of new COVID-19 cases. Private social gatherings continue to be a significant source of transmission in many local communities, along with outbreak clusters in restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments, including strip clubs, with most cases in the 20-39 age group.”

New guidelines are as follows:

Apply additional measures and restrictions to restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments (including nightclubs) by prohibiting the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m., and prohibiting the consumption of alcohol on the premises after 12:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. (including employees), and requiring establishments to close by 12:00 a.m. and remain closed until 5:00 a.m. except for takeout or delivery.

Close all strip clubs across the province.

Require businesses or organizations to comply with any advice, recommendations, and instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health on screening for COVID-19, including screening individuals who wish to enter their premises.

The government says these new orders will apply province-wide effective at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday September 26.

Ontario reported 409 new COVID-19 infections for the second-straight day.