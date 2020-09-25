Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Officer shot dead while detaining suspect at London station
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2020 4:33 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT
LONDON — A British police officer was shot dead inside a London police station early Friday while detaining a suspect.
London’s Metropolitan Police force said the officer was shot at the Croydon Custody Center in the south of the city. The 23-year-old man being detained also sustained a gunshot wound and is in critical condition in a hospital.
The force said no police weapons were fired.
It is rare for police officers to be shot and killed in the U.K., which has strict firearms laws.
“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities,” said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. “Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.”
The force has launched a murder inquiry and the independent police watchdog is also investigating.