Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Mistrial in N.L. cop's sex assault trial

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

Police officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove (right) takes the stand at his sexual assault trial in St.John's, Tuesday, Sept.22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault trial of a Newfoundland and Labrador police officer.

Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was facing his second trial on a charge of sexual assaulting a woman he had driven home in his police vehicle.

The jury had begun deliberating Thursday.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
COTTAGE COUNTRY: NB/SB Hwy 11 at Oro Line 13 in Oro Medonte - the left lane is blocked each way for construction. H…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:12 AM
As of 8am, Sept. 25, it already feels like 20. It will feel like the low 30s for the first weekend of fall 🍂🍁 Wet w…
Latest Weather
Read more