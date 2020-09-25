Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Music fan seriously hurt by stage diver wins $2M settlement
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2020 3:37 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT
ASBURY PARK, N.J. — A New Hampshire man who suffered serious spinal injuries when a stage diver landed on his head during a concert in New Jersey has reached a $2 million settlement with the show’s organizer.
Jason Kooken, 46, of Exeter, was injured at an April 2017 punk music festival staged at Convention Hall in Asbury Park. His lawsuit claimed that security working for the organizer, Asbury Audio, knew that stage diving was happening and did nothing to stop it.
According to Kooken’s lawyers, the stage diver walked past security staffers, climbed on the stage, pointed and then “corkscrewed his body” over the band’s lead singer. He landed on Kooken, who couldn’t leave his spot near the stage because of mosh pits behind him, his lawyers said.
Kooken underwent spinal surgery at a hospital in New Jersey and has since recovered from his injuries.