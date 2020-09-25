1st-degree murder charge laid in 2018 shooting of teenage boy

Williams is also facing several other murder charges in relation to three other shootings between 2018 and 2019

On Sept. 24, 2020, Jatorri Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two firearm-related offences

A 19-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a teenage boy in 2018.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2018, police were called to a shooting in the Bellamy Road North and Cedar Brea Boulevard area.

Officers found 16-year-old Elijah Aziavor in critical condition from a gunshot wound. Attempts were made to save the boy’s life and he was rushed to hospital, but he died of his injuries.

His death was the city’s 77th homicide of the year.

Williams is also facing several other murder charges in relation to three other shootings between 2018 and 2019.

Four days after Aziavor was killed, 19-year-old Jago Anderson was shot to death at a strip mall in the Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road area of Scarborough.

Wiliams was arrested in June of this year and charged with second-degree murder in that incident.

On Oct. 1, 2019, just before 8:30 p.m. two men fired several shots in the area of Ventian Crescent, in the Jane and Finch area, striking a teenage boy.

About an hour later Delauntae Bryant, 24, and Eric Rowe, 20, were in a courtyard on Grandravine Drive when the same men allegedly fired a number of rounds at them. Both men suffered critical injuries and died in hospital.

Williams, along with 20-year-old Jeziah Blair-Taylor, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said the charges Williams faces in relation to Aziavor’s death will be prosecuted with the second-degree murder charge in Anderson’s death.