Loading articles...

MiG-21 military jet crashes near Serbia's border with Bosnia

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

BELGRADE, Serbia — A Serbian army jet crashed Friday in western Serbia near the country’s border with Bosnia, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said the MiG-21 plane was on a “regular” flying mission and that a search and rescue team has been sent to the scene of the 9a.m. (0700GMT) crash near the village of Brasina.

Local media are reporting that the plane crashed into the yard of a house in a village. Serbian state broadcaster RTS reported that one of the pilots died and a villager was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:32 AM
Collision cleared #WBGardiner at Jarvis
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 AM
Good Friday morning! It’s a cloudy, misty start but overall plenty of sunshine today #Toronto GTA. Very warm and hu…
Latest Weather
Read more