Loading articles...

One man has died after a shooting in Brampton Friday morning

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 8:03 am EDT

Peel police outside an apartment on Lisa Street after a double stabbing in Brampton, Aug. 4, 2020. CITYNEWS

One man has died after a shooting in Brampton on Friday morning.

It happened in the area of Queen Street and Rutherford Road just before 7 o’clock.

Police say Rise and Shine Daycare has been locked down as a precaution.

A large police presence is in the area.

More to come.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching the 418 in Clarington - the ramp lane is blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
As of 8am, Sept. 25, it already feels like 20. It will feel like the low 30s for the first weekend of fall 🍂🍁 Wet w…
Latest Weather
Read more