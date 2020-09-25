One man has died after a shooting in Brampton Friday morning

One man has died after a shooting in Brampton on Friday morning.

It happened in the area of Queen Street and Rutherford Road just before 7 o’clock.

Police say Rise and Shine Daycare has been locked down as a precaution.

A large police presence is in the area.

More to come.

SHOOTING:

– Area of Queen St E / Rutherford Rd N #Brampton

– C/R 6:58am

– adult male located with gunshot wounds

– victim being transported to trauma centre with life-threatening injury

– More information to follow

PR200311025 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 25, 2020