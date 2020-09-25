Loading articles...

Liberals strike deal with NDP to avert federal election

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 5:16 pm EDT

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government has reached a deal that will see the opposition NDP support this week’s throne speech.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had demanded the Liberals maintain financial supports for out-of-work Canadians and make sick leave more available.

The government already made changes to ensure those switching to employment insurance when the CERB benefit ends will continue to receive $500 a week.

More to come

