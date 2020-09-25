Liberals, NDP strike deal on sick leave to avoid fall election

The Trudeau government and the opposition N-D-P have reportedly struck a deal that will see the new democrats support the speech from the throne, and prevent a federal election this fall.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh had demanded the Liberals maintain financial supports for out of work Canadians, and make paid sick leave more available.

The government had already made changes to ensure those being taken off the emergency response benefit and switched to employment insurance would continue to receive 500-dollars a week.

Negotiations were underway on sick leave and the CBC reports a deal is now official.

There is no official confirmation yet or any details on the deal.

The Liberals need the support of one opposition party to survive the confidence vote on the throne speech.

That vote will likely take place early next month.

More to come…