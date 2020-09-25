Loading articles...

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was fell .078 cent at $5.4520 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .016 cent at $3.6620 a bushel; Dec. oats gained .022 cent at $2.8720 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was up .004 cent at 10.03 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .005 cent at $1.0810 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle was off .0056 cent $1.4182 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .0135 cent at .7090 a pound.

The Associated Press

