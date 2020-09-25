Loading articles...

Police search for owner of Second World War military medals

Toronto police are searching for the owner of these WW2-era military medals. (HANDOUT/TPS)

Toronto police are searching for the owner of six Second World War military medals found during an investigation in early September.

Police said officers came across the medals while conducting a drug investigation on Sept. 11th.

The medals did not belong to the person they were investigating, police said.

Here’s a list of the medals (see photo above):

  • 1939-1945 Star
  • Burma Campaign Star
  • France and Germany Campaign Star
  • Italy Campaign Star
  • 1939-1945 Voluntary Service Medal
  • 1939-1945 War Medal (Merchant Marines)

 

Anyone who may know who these medals belong to is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

