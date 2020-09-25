Police search for owner of Second World War military medals

Toronto police are searching for the owner of six Second World War military medals found during an investigation in early September.

Police said officers came across the medals while conducting a drug investigation on Sept. 11th.

The medals did not belong to the person they were investigating, police said.

Here’s a list of the medals (see photo above):

1939-1945 Star

Burma Campaign Star

France and Germany Campaign Star

Italy Campaign Star

1939-1945 Voluntary Service Medal

1939-1945 War Medal (Merchant Marines)

Anyone who may know who these medals belong to is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.