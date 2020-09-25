Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Former congressman Ron Paul hospitalized, says he's OK
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2020 3:42 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas — Former GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul posted a picture of himself in a hospital Friday but said he was OK after video circulated online of him struggling to speak during an interview.
The 85-year-old former Texas congressman, who ran for president three times, posted a picture on Facebook showing him smiling in a hospital gown and giving a thumbs-up. “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern,” he said.
The post came after a video took off on social media showing Paul having trouble speaking during an appearance on his livestreamed show “Ron Paul Liberty Report.” The video cuts away to the interviewer as Paul struggles.
Paul is the father of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., whose office did not immediately return a message Friday.
A backer of the gold standard, Paul gained a loyal following running for president in 1988 and 2008, then saw his popularity rise with that of the tea party movement before seeking the White House again in 2012. He faced an electorate frustrated by a weak economy and two wars, and saw his once outsider views become more mainstream.