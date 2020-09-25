Loading articles...

Man shot and killed in Brampton

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 8:06 am EDT

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

A man is dead after a shooting in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street East and Rutherford Road North just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

It is not clear if the man died in hospital or at the scene.

Police said Rise and Shine Daycare, which is in the area, has been locked down as a precaution.

More to come

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching the 418 in Clarington - the ramp lane is blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
As of 8am, Sept. 25, it already feels like 20. It will feel like the low 30s for the first weekend of fall 🍂🍁 Wet w…
Latest Weather
Read more