Loading articles...

Czechs to acquire Israeli air defence system in $400M deal

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Republic wants to buy a new air defence system for its military from the Israeli government, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The Czechs want to acquire the SPYDER system, which is made by the Israeli state-run company Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd. and is capable of providing protection against aircraft, helicopters, bombers, cruise missiles and other weapons.

Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar said the Israeli system would be key modernizing the Czech armed forces.

It would replace an obsolete ant-aircraft Soviet-era 2K12 KUB system to defend military and civilian centres such as industrial hubs, nuclear power plants, airports and other important facilities.

The Czech military said it had analyzed nine systems from seven producers before deciding on the Israeli one.

The defence ministry expects a deal worth some $430 million to be signed early in 2021 with the delivery two years later.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB 427 north of Burnhamthorpe in the express - a collision is blocking the left lane. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 AM
Good Friday morning! It’s a cloudy, misty start but overall plenty of sunshine today #Toronto GTA. Very warm and hu…
Latest Weather
Read more