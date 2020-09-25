Loading articles...

'CERB' switching over to new program under Employment Insurance on Sunday

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 9:16 am EDT

The employment insurance section of the Government of Canada website is shown on a laptop in Toronto on April 4, 2020. Many Canadians are just trying to get through the week, never mind the fiscal year. But accountants say it’s already time to start taking stock of government support and wages that have entered — or eluded — your bank account since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Johnston

If you’re on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit program, known as the CERB, as of Sunday it’s changing over to a new program under Employment Insurance.

The Trudeau government has sided with NDP demands to make the new Employment Insurance payments equal to that of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit of $2,000 per month.

As of Sunday, the E.I. program, according to the Toronto Star, will cover about half of more than 2 million Canadians currently on the CERB, while other temporary benefits will affect those who don’t currently qualify for E.I.

Part of that qualification will be a Record Of Employment from your previous employer with at least 120 hours of work.

People who have been getting the CERB through Service Canada should be seamlessly transferred to the new E.I., while if you’ve been getting paid through the Canada Revenue Agency, you’ll have to re-apply through the Service Canada site.

The biggest change, according to the Toronto Star, is that you’ll have to be ready to self-report every two weeks to continue getting cash.

E.I. payments are also taxed at the source, so they may be different than what they were under the emergency benefit.

