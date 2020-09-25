Loading articles...

Board rejects resort plan for South Carolina island

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Officials have rejected plans for a resort on an uninhabited barrier island in South Carolina.

A Beaufort County zoning board voted unanimously Thursday against the project on Bay Point Island, The Post and Courier reported.

“This is a great idea,” Zoning Board of Appeals vice chair Kevin Mack said just before a vote was taken Thursday. “But I just don’t think it’s compatible to the surrounding area. I think it’s going to be more harm to the environment.”

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., had written to the board asking it to reject the project, which was presented as an ecotourism destination, the Post and Courier said.

The $100 million project by Thailand-based firm Six Senses would include 50 villas as well as wellness centres, restaurants, a cooking school, an earth lab and a solar farm. Representatives for the development team said its impact on the environment would be low. No paved roads or parking lots would be added, they said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
COTTAGE COUNTRY: NB/SB Hwy 11 at Oro Line 13 in Oro Medonte - the left lane is blocked each way for construction. H…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:12 AM
As of 8am, Sept. 25, it already feels like 20. It will feel like the low 30s for the first weekend of fall 🍂🍁 Wet w…
Latest Weather
Read more