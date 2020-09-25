Blue Jays edge closer to higher playoff seed

The Toronto Blue Jays thrashed the Baltimore Orioles 10-5 on Friday night in their third last game of the season, a day after clinching a playoff spot.

The Jays currently occupy the final wildcard spot in the American League, meaning they would be matched up with the top seed in the first round (likely to be the Tampa Bay Rays).

But the Jays have a chance to move up the standings over the last two days of the regular season, and those chances increased after the New York Yankees lost 4-3 in extra innings to the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

The Jays are now one game back of the Yankees with two games to play.

If Toronto wins its last two games, and the Yankees lose one, the Jays would win a tiebreaker between the teams and finish second in the AL East, moving them up to the #5 seed in the playoffs.

However, if the Blue Jays win only one game, and the Yankees lose both, the Yankees would win that tiebreaker. If the Yankees win both, the Jays can’t catch them.

Jays play-by-play man Dan Shulman did his best to explain the scenarios ahead of Friday’s games:

Jays/Yankees – if Jays sweep BAL and Yanks lose at least 2 of 3 to MIA, Jays are 5 seed. 1st tiebreaker is head to head (5-5). Next is record vs division, which would be 23-17 for both (why Jays need sweep). Next is last 20 vs div. and Jays would win that 12-8/11-9. Simple! pic.twitter.com/4cewEJIzQn — Dan Shulman (@DShulman_ESPN) September 25, 2020

However, the Blue Jays can no longer catch the Cleveland Indians for the top AL wildcard spot (and #7 seed) after the Indians rallied late to knock off the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday night.

If the Jays pass the Yankees and in the #5 seed, it would mean a first round matchup with the second place team in the AL Central, which could still be any of the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Indians, or Chicago White Sox.

The first round of the MLB playoffs is a best of 3 series played entirely at the home field of the higher seeded team.