Loading articles...

22 die in Ukraine military plane crash

Last Updated Sep 25, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

MOSCOW — A Ukrainian military plane carrying aviation school students crashed and burst into flames Friday while landing, killing 22 people, the country’s emergencies service said.

Two other people on board were seriously injured and four people were missing. The An-26 crashed while landing at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of the capital Kyiv.

Reports said that the plane had a military crew and that most of those aboard were students at an aviation university run by the defence ministry.

There were no immediate indications of what caused the crash.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle EB 401 approaching Trafalgar, in the left lane. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
Nothing like a warm and sunny September day!
Latest Weather
Read more