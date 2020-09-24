Watch: Two window washers rescued from midtown high-rise

Toronto firefighters pulled off a harrowing rescue Thursday afternoon.

Two men were left clinging for life to the ropes when a scaffolding collapsed and fell off the side of a building on Yonge, south of Eglinton. Both rescued safely by @Toronto_Fire. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/N0YtkxeqrV — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) September 24, 2020

Emergency crews were called to the Canadian Tire building on Yonge Street just south of Eglinton at 12:15 this afternoon.

A scaffolding holding two window washers near the top floor of the high-rise fell to the street below, leaving the two workers dangling by their harnesses.

Remarkably, no one was hurt by the falling scaffolding.

Fire crews broke two panes of glass and managed to pull the workers back inside unharmed.

Yonge Street is closed both ways between Eglinton and Soudan Avenue for the investigation.