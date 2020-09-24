Loading articles...

Watch: Two window washers rescued from midtown high-rise

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm EDT

Toronto firefighters pulled off a harrowing rescue Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Canadian Tire building on Yonge Street just south of Eglinton at 12:15 this afternoon.

A scaffolding holding two window washers near the top floor of the high-rise fell to the street below, leaving the two workers dangling by their harnesses.

Remarkably, no one was hurt by the falling scaffolding.

Fire crews broke two panes of glass and managed to pull the workers back inside unharmed.

 

Yonge Street is closed both ways between Eglinton and Soudan Avenue for the investigation.

