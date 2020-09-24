Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Multiple victims following separate shootings in Toronto
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 24, 2020 9:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 9:32 pm EDT
TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Toronto police are investigating separate shootings that left multiple victims with life threatening injuries on Thursday night.
The first call came in around 7:30 p.m. for reports of several shots fired near Lawrence Avenue and Galloway Road in Scarborough.
Officers located a male victim suffering from serious injuries. They also report a light coloured vehicle was seen fleeing from the area.
The man is in life-threatening condition and has been rushed to hospital.
SOUND OF GUNSHOTS: Lawrence Av E + Galloway Rd – Victim's injuries are life threatening – Officers will assist with emergency run * Please make way for emergency vehicles* – Anyone with info call – 416 808-4300 ^dh
A second, separate shooting happened about an hour later at 8:30 p.m. when multiple shots were heard near Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive near Jane and Finch.
Police say there were two victims located with gunshot wounds. Both have been transported to hospital, one in life-threatening condition.
SHOOTING: Gosford Bl + Shoreham Dr – Medics have arrived – Advised that victim is VSA – Medics trying to save his life – Both victims will be taken to hospital – 1 of them by emergency run – Officers searching area – Anyone with info call – 416 808-3100 ^dh