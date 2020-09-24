Multiple victims following separate shootings in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating separate shootings that left multiple victims with life threatening injuries on Thursday night.

The first call came in around 7:30 p.m. for reports of several shots fired near Lawrence Avenue and Galloway Road in Scarborough.

Officers located a male victim suffering from serious injuries. They also report a light coloured vehicle was seen fleeing from the area.

The man is in life-threatening condition and has been rushed to hospital.

A second, separate shooting happened about an hour later at 8:30 p.m. when multiple shots were heard near Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive near Jane and Finch.

Police say there were two victims located with gunshot wounds. Both have been transported to hospital, one in life-threatening condition.

A silver car was seen fleeing the area.

Police are asking anyone with information on either incident to contact them.