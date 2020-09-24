One man dead, several others injured following multiple shootings across GTA

Toronto police say one man is dead and several others are hurt after a string of shootings in a violent night across the city.

Police say the first incident happened around 8:30 p.m. when multiple shots were heard near Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive, just west of Jane Steet.

Police say two victims were located with gunshot wounds with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

One man was pronounced dead on scene.

SHOOTING:

Gosford Bl + Shoreham Dr

– Emergency run has been cancelled

– Victim has succumbed to his injuries

– Pronounced deceased on scene

– Homicide investigators taking carriage

– Scene is now closed

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 25, 2020

The second victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A silver car was seen fleeing the area.

Less than an hour later, police responded to another shooting in North York, near Futura Drive and Driftwood Avenue.

Officers say shots were fired towards a home, where a man was struck inside. He has since been rushed to hospital.

SHOOTING:

Futura Dr + Driftwood Av

* 9:17 pm *

– Shots fired near a home

– Reports of bullets through a window

– Man struck by gunfire

– Suspects fled in car

– Victim located

– Officers to assist with emergency run#GO1817058

^dh pic.twitter.com/dYGdbJrF0l — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 25, 2020

Multiple suspects fled the scene in a car.

This comes after a previous incident around 6:30 p.m. when several shots were fired near a plaza on Driftwood Avenue and Jane. No victims were located and it’s unclear if the pair of shootings are connected.

Scarborough shooting leaves one man in critical condition

A separate, unrelated shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. after police were called following reports of several shots fired near Lawrence Avenue and Galloway Road in Scarborough.

Officers located a male victim suffering from serious injuries. They also report a light coloured vehicle was seen fleeing from the area.

The man is in life-threatening condition and has been rushed to hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information on either incident to contact them.