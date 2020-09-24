Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Third arrest made in murder of Brampton teen, one more suspect sought
by Alex Bloomfield, Charlene Close
Posted Sep 24, 2020 4:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 4:09 pm EDT
Ahmed Ismail, 24, is wanted for the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Milton. Halton Police
Halton Police have made a third arrest in the murder of a 16-year-old Brampton boy whose body was found at the edge of a road in Milton three months ago.
A week after issuing a warrant, police have arrested 20-year-old Stanley Frempong of Toronto on a charge of kidnapping with a firearm.
They’re still looking for a fourth suspect: Ahmed Ismail, 24, of Toronto.
Investigators say it’s possible he’s in the Calgary, Alberta area.
The victim’s body was found near the intersection of Guelph line and Number 10 Side Road in Milton on June 30th.
He had been shot to death.
