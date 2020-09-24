The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

—

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting another 409 cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 63 per cent of those cases are in people under the age of 40.

The province is now reporting a total of 48,496 cases of the coronavirus, which includes 2,836 deaths and 41,886 cases marked as resolved.

The Ministry of Health says 286 cases were newly marked as resolved in today’s report.

—

The Canadian Press