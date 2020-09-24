Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario to put $1B towards more COVID-19 testing and contact tracing
by News Staff and The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 24, 2020 12:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 12:35 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pictured as he visits a bakery in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Premier Doug Ford has announced Ontario will be putting an additional $1 billion towards increasing COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Ford says they are ramping up testing to 50,000 processed a day and hiring an additional 500 contact tracers.
The new funding includes $70 million announced earlier this week to purchase additional flu shots.
On Wednesday, the government said that up to 60 pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic people starting Friday.
Other yet-to-be announced elements of the province’s plan will focus on quick identification, management and prevention of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The strategy will also address ways to reduce health service backlogs, prepare for case surges and recruit and train health-care workers.
