Loading articles...

TDSB announces further delays in hiring virtual elementary school teachers

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

The TDSB says hiring teachers for virtual elementary school classes is taking longer than expected.

In a letter to parents this evening, they apologized for the ongoing delays and said they “expect to have all teachers hired and remaining classrooms up and running by mid-to-late next week.”

More to come

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:28 PM
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened #NB400 north of Canal Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:22 PM
Watch for reduced visibility if you have to head out early in the morning. This is for #Toronto, but less fog west,…
Latest Weather
Read more