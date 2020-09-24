Toronto police investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night

Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home at Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard, near Martin Grove Road, just after 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

SHOOTING:

Jamestown Cr + John Garland Bl

* 10:08 pm *

– Gunshots heard in area

– SUV seen fleeing the area

– Officers o/s

– Bullet holes located in a house

– Shell casings also found

– Bullet holes located in some cars

– No injuries reported#GO1810011

^dh pic.twitter.com/QGfe7mGUoF — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 24, 2020

Police found bullet holes in several cars and in a nearby home.

Witnesses reported seeing an SUV leave the area around the same time they heard shots being fired.

No injuries have been reported from that incident.

About an hour later, gunshots were fired at a vehicle in a parking lot on Lawrence Avenue East, near Scarborough Golf Club Road.

SHOOTING:

Lawrence Av E + Mossbank Dr

* 11:11 pm *

– In a parking lot

– Car shot at by suspects

– Suspects fled on foot

– Officers searched the area

– Have located a car with bullet holes

– Investigating#GO1810247

^dh pic.twitter.com/VMuCp11Bjj — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 24, 2020

Police say the suspect ran from the scene.

No description of the suspects have been released.

No injuries have been reported.