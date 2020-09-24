Loading articles...

Toronto police investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 6:13 am EDT

Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home at Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard, near Martin Grove Road, just after 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found bullet holes in several cars and in a nearby home.

Witnesses reported seeing an SUV leave the area around the same time they heard shots being fired.

No injuries have been reported from that incident.

About an hour later, gunshots were fired at a vehicle in a parking lot on Lawrence Avenue East, near Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene.

No description of the suspects have been released.

No injuries have been reported.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:26 AM
Retweeted @PeelPolice: UPDATE: - Charolais Blvd has been reopened in both directions - Injuries to male are considered non-life threatening
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:30 AM
Good Thursday morning! Another very warm day today and we will add a slight chance of showers. Some fog this morning for north GTA (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more